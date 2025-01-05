Key figure in preventing authorities from arresting ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yul becomes central figure in political crisis

(MENAFN) Park Chung-jun, a key figure in preventing authorities from arresting ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yul, has become a central figure in the crisis triggered by Yoon's brief declaration of martial law last month. Park, who reports directly to Yoon, played a crucial role in blocking investigators' attempt to execute the arrest warrant for Yoon on Friday, resulting in a tense six-hour standoff at the president's official residence. Presidential guards and military forces, under Park’s influence, prevented authorities from carrying out the arrest, which was related to charges of rebellion. The arrest warrant, valid until Monday, has led the anti-corruption commission, which is spearheading the investigation, to reassess its next steps.



Yoon’s martial law declaration on December 3 shocked South Koreans and led to his suspension and dismissal on December 14. His political fate now rests with the Constitutional Court, while his legal future remains contested between law enforcement and Yoon’s supporters, with Park at the heart of the dispute. Park, appointed by Yoon in September, has previously obstructed search warrants targeting the president’s offices and residences. He has defended his actions, arguing that his mission is to protect the president's safety at all costs, a responsibility he believes justifies his interference with investigators.



The presidential security service, which Park oversees, has faced criticism for its excessive force and its potential for abuse of power. Some experts have warned that it could evolve into a private army for the president. The anti-corruption commission canceled its arrest attempt on Friday, fearing for the safety of its officers due to the overwhelming presence of security forces loyal to Yoon. In response to the obstruction, the police announced an investigation into Park for obstruction of justice and have demanded his presence for questioning. However, Park has temporarily refused to cooperate, citing his inability to leave work during such a critical time. The presidential security service itself has been controversial, criticized for its legacy of power abuse dating back to the era of South Korea’s authoritarian rulers. Despite efforts to reform the service after the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, the proposals have stalled. The controversy surrounding Park Chung-jun is a reflection of ongoing tensions within South Korea's political landscape.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056141