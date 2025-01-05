Taj Mahal, New Delhi Celebrates World Braille Day with Menus in Braille and Inclusive Initiatives

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, 3rd January 2025 – On the occasion of World Braille Day, Taj Mahal, New Delhi reaffirms its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and accessibility through thoughtful initiatives that set new benchmarks in hospitality. The hotel invites guests to explore menus in Braille across all its celebrated restaurants, ensuring that every guest enjoys the independence and dignity of an inclusive dining experience - redefining the essence of thoughtful hospitality.

Earlier this year, the hotel introduced menus in Braille across its restaurants as part of its ongoing efforts to make luxury dining accessible to all. Complementing this initiative is the launch of the Taj Swagat Manual, an induction guide for new colleagues at Taj Mahal, New Delhi, available in Braille and supported by Indian Sign Language (ISL). The manual showcases Taj Mahal, New Delhi’s sustained efforts to create spaces that are welcoming for everyone, including its workforce.

Reflecting on these initiatives, Dr. Anmol Ahluwalia, Area Director – Operations and General Manager at Taj Mahal, New Delhi, shared: “World Braille Day is a powerful reminder of the importance of inclusivity in every sphere of life, especially in hospitality. At Taj Mahal, New Delhi, we believe that true luxury lies in creating experiences where every individual feels valued and empowered. From offering menus in Braille to introducing the Taj Swagat Manual, our initiatives aim to inspire a culture of accessibility and respect. Hospitality is about enriching lives and building connections, and we are proud to lead by example in making inclusion a cornerstone of luxury.”

He added: “Inclusivity is not just a principle but a way of life at IHCL. Guided by Paathya, we continue our legacy of driving meaningful change. By aligning our efforts with the needs of the communities we serve and championing accessibility, we strive to redefine hospitality as a force for social good.”

At the heart of these initiatives is Paathya, IHCL’s sustainability and social impact framework. Derived from the Sanskrit term पथ्य, meaning ‘path,’ Paathya reflects IHCL’s commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, heritage preservation, value chain transformation, and sustainable growth. This framework embodies over a century of IHCL’s dedication to meaningful impact, ensuring that its initiatives benefit communities and the environment alike.

Additionally, the hotel has partnered with organizations like the NAB India Centre for Blind Women and Disability Studies to pioneer innovative initiatives such as the Blind Bakes Café. This initiative empowers visually impaired women with culinary and housekeeping skills, offering them valuable opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Taj Mahal, New Delhi invites guests to experience its menus in Braille and discover its commitment to accessibility and inclusion. With a vision to redefine thoughtful hospitality, the hotel continues to set benchmarks for creating an environment where everyone feels respected, celebrated, and empowered.





