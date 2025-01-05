Srinagar's Minha Breaks Records With Chess Feats
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chess prodigy Minha Ayaz was the only female chess player to represent J&K at the National Chess Championship. The 17-year-old from Khanyar area of Srinagar has already displayed herskills and talent at national and state level.
She has won three state-level Gold medals, six inter-district golds and three district-level gold medals.
ADVERTISEMENT
Minha, daughter of Ayaz Ahmad Wani, has also represented J&K at the national level twice, making her the only female chess player from Kashmir to achieve this feat.
ADVERTISEMENT
Her performance at the National Chess Championship in Kolkata earned her widespread recognition after she won several matches.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
India Hails Gukesh's Historic World Chess Championship Title
8-Year-Old Indian Chess Genius Takes The World By Storm
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN05012025000215011059ID1109055618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.