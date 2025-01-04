Min. Al-Mutairi Commends Kuwait's Successful Organization Of Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi expressed on Saturday pride for Kuwait's organization of an exceptional version of the Gulf Cup.

Speaking to KUNA following the closing ceremony, Al-Mutairi, also head of the supreme organizing committee of the Gulf Cup, said the event which brought together Arabian Gulf youth on Kuwait's land was a big success.

He spoke highly about the great impact of the Amir's patronage of the tournament, Al-Mutairi said.

His Highness the Amir's inauguration of the tournament showed great and warm welcome of the participating teams and delegations, he noted.

The minister then thanked His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for attending the closing ceremony of the event and handing over the cup and medals to the winners.

He also extolled His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's support to Kuwait's hosting of this major sports event.

He affirmed that Kuwait is looking forward to hosting further key sports events in the upcoming period as they have social, economic and sports benefits for society.

Bahrain won the Gulf Cup after beating Oman 2-1 in the final game held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium late Saturday. (end)

