Ukraine Restores Major Database Affected In Russian Cyberattack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 4, the State Registry of Civil Status Acts was put back into operation, allowing officials to register marriages, births, and other civil status acts in the unified database.

That's according to the of Justice , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, another registry, the State Registry of Civil Status Acts, which suffered from a large-scale Russian cyberattack, became operational. Offices responsible for state registration of civil status acts have restored the ability to put information on citizens' birth, marriage, divorce, name change, and death into the database," the statement says.

All documents that were received in paper form as the registry was down are now being filed into the system. Paper certificates remain valid while their digital copies will soon appear in the registry.

"Tomorrow we will resume data exchange with other state bodies: the State Tax Service, the Pension Fund, and the Ministry of Defense. Tomorrow, a number of online services available on the Diia platform will also be relaunched. It will again be possible to apply for a postponement of military draft for parents of three children under 18 years of age. This means that the data will again automatically be available to the said agencies," the Ministry noted.

Officials recalled that earlier, three main notary registries were put back into service following the cyberattack, including the Unified Registry of Powers of Attorney, the Inheritance Registry, and the Unified Registry of Special Notary Templates.

As reported, on December 19, 2024, Russia launched a massive cyberattack on Ukraine's state registries in a bid to disrupt the operations of critical infrastructure. As a result of the attack, several databases went out of service.

The Security Service is probing the attack.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna said that, despite the large-scale cyberattack, all data has been preserved.