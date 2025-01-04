Britain, Germany achieve record clean electricity production in 2024

(MENAFN)

Britain and Germany both reached new milestones in clean electricity generation in 2024, with sources hitting record highs, according to data released Thursday.



In Germany, renewable energy—mainly wind and solar—accounted for 59 percent of total electricity production, up from 56 percent the previous year. Wind power remained the leading source, contributing 31.9 percent of the nation's total electricity. The share of continued to decline, falling to under 23 percent, down from 26 percent in 2023. This shift marks the first year without nuclear energy in Germany, as the country transitions toward renewable energy.



In Britain, renewables contributed 45 percent of total electricity generation, showing significant progress as the country works to decarbonize its energy system.



The data also showed an increase in natural gas usage, which rose to 13.2 percent of the energy mix, up from 8.6 percentin the previous year.



Germany has set ambitious targets for its energy future, aiming for 80 percent of its energy supply to come from renewables by 2030, and plans to phase out coal by 2035.

