BANDAI SPIRITS JOINS TABLETOP GAMING WITH NEW GUNPLA SERIES - GUNDAM ASSEMBLE

A new tabletop game project using Gunpla is here! Gather various Mobile suits from different Gundam series to face off in an epic showdown.

TOKYO, Jan. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

BANDAI SPIRITS Co., Ltd. announced a new Gunpla miniature game "GUNDAM ASSEMBLE" today at the "BANDAI CARD GAMES Fest 24-25 -WORLD TOUR in ORLANDO-" held in Orlando, Florida, USA. A promotional teaser video, along with the official website for the project, has been released.

What is GUNDAM ASSEMBLE?

GUNDAM ASSEMBLE is a tabletop game that uses approximately 5 cm-sized Gunpla to battle. Each unit has abilities that reflect their unique characteristics, allowing players to enjoy scenarios that follow the original story, or diverge into situations that transcend the world of Mobile Suit Gundam series; thus, providing both a sense of recreation and distinct battles. Detailed rules and product specifications will be announced later.

Lineup Examples (Game Pieces)



RX-78-2 GUNDAM

MS-06S ZAKU II

WING GUNDAM ZERO EW

GUNDAM AERIAL

KAPOOL ARCHANGEL

About -BANDAI CARD GAMES

Fest 24-25 -WORLD TOUR in ORLANDO-

DATE: January 4-5, 2025

VENUE: Orange County Convention Center HALL D/E

ADDRESS: 9800 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

ADMISSION: There will be an admission fee for tournaments. Entry is free.

WEBSITE:



What is Gundam?

Gundam is an anime series that began with "Mobile Suit Gundam" broadcast in 1979. It is a science fiction work that features a fictional robot called "Gundam". The "Gundam Series" encompasses various world settings. While each of them has its own settings, some of them are closely related to multiple series, with battles unique to their timeline. The series has gained popularity not just as an excellent science fiction title but with their intricate story expressed through animation.

GUNDAM ASSEMBLE official website:



GUNDAM ASSEMBLE official Facebook account:



GUNDAM ASSEMBLE official Instagram account:



*The images are for illustration purposes.

*The images are CG representations based on developmental design data.

*This product is intended for ages 15 and up.

*Please note that product specifications, prices, and contents are subject to change without notice.

【 Copyright notice 】

©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©SOTSU・SUNRISE・MBS

