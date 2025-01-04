Delhi Stretch Of Namo Bharat Train From Sunday; PM Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Of Key Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate and lay the foundation of many development projects in the national capital, worth over Rs 12,200 crore on Sunday. He will also undertake a ride on the Namo Bharat Train from Sahibabad RRTS Station to New Ashok Nagar RRTS Station at around 11 a.m.

Following the train ride and laying foundation of development projects, PM Modi will address a public rally in the capital at 1 p.m.

The Namo Bharat corridor between Delhi and Meerut is being built a whopping cost of Rs 4,600 crore and once ready, it will mark a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 13 km stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar. With the inauguration of this, the national capital will get its first Namo Bharat connectivity.

This will significantly ease travel between Delhi and Meerut and will benefit millions of people through high-speed and comfortable travel.

PM Modi will also inaugurate 2.8 km stretch between Janakpuri and Krishna Park of Delhi Metro Phase-IV worth around Rs 1,200 crore. This will be the first stretch of Delhi Metro Phase-IV to be inaugurated. Areas particularly in West Delhi like Krishna Park, parts of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri among others will benefit.

In other big initiatives, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation of 26.5 km Rithala-Kundli section of Delhi Metro Phase-IV, worth around Rs 6,230 crore.

This corridor will connect Rithala in Delhi to Nathupur (Kundli) in Haryana, enhancing connectivity between North-West Delhi and Haryana. The key areas which will benefit from this include Rohini, Bawana, Narela, and Kundli.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation for the state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Rohini, to be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 185 crore.