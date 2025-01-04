Attack On DC Kurram's Convoy Condemned As Plot To Sabotage Peace Accord

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Interior Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the attack on official in Lower Kurram, labeling it a conspiracy to derail the recently established peace agreement.

In a statement to the media, Naqvi expressed his prayers for the swift recovery of Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, who was in the incident. He termed the assault a "heinous act by miscreants" aimed at undermining the peace accord.

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, also denounced the incident, calling it deeply regrettable. He confirmed that DC Javedullah Mehsud was en route to Bagan when unidentified armed individuals opened fire. "Both parties must remain peaceful as the Kohat agreement is being implemented. Strict legal action will be taken against those disrupting peace in Kurram," he stated.

The attack, which occurred in Bagan earlier today, left Deputy Commissioner Mehsud and three FC personnel injured. All four were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Information Adviser, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, assured the public that DC Mehsud's condition is stable. However, he announced that the first convoy headed to Kurram was halted due to the incident, with further movement contingent upon the situation.

It is pertinent to note that the peace accord, signed on December 1 during a grand jirga, binds the parties to adhere to Apex Committee decisions. Key terms of the agreement include dismantling bunkers constructed by the parties and surrendering heavy weaponry to government custody.