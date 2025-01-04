Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Internal Affairs Seizes Illegal Firearms And Ammunition
The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan is taking
active operational and preventive measures to identify and
confiscate illegally stored firearms and ammunition,
Azernews reports.
On January 3, Police officers successfully detected and seized a
range of illegal weapons, including one pistol, two rifles, two
automatic weapons, six cartridge magazines, and 224 cartridges.
These items were found in the capital and several regions across
the country, according to a statement from the MIA.
The operation is part of ongoing efforts by the ministry to
enhance public safety and combat illegal arms possession.
