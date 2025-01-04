عربي


Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Internal Affairs Seizes Illegal Firearms And Ammunition

1/4/2025 7:08:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan is taking active operational and preventive measures to identify and confiscate illegally stored firearms and ammunition, Azernews reports.

On January 3, Police officers successfully detected and seized a range of illegal weapons, including one pistol, two rifles, two automatic weapons, six cartridge magazines, and 224 cartridges. These items were found in the capital and several regions across the country, according to a statement from the MIA.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts by the ministry to enhance public safety and combat illegal arms possession.

MENAFN04012025000195011045ID1109054409


AzerNews

