US announces easing restrictions on humanitarian aid to Syria

(MENAFN) The United States is expected to announce a relaxation of restrictions on providing humanitarian aid and essential services, such as electricity, to Syria, while maintaining its stringent sanctions regime, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.



This decision by the outgoing Biden administration is seen as a gesture of goodwill toward Syria's new Islamist leadership.



The move aims to improve living conditions in the war-torn country while allowing the US to retain leverage over the new government.



A spokesperson for the US Treasury declined to comment on the matter.



Since a rapid rebel offensive ended the Assad family's decades-long rule on December 8, US officials have held multiple meetings with members of the new administration, led by the former Al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS).

