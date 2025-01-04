Trump To Be Sentenced In Hush Money Case Jan. 10

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- A judge has ordered that US President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced on 10 January in the hush-money case in New York City, with 10 days left before he is set to be sworn in as president.

In a statement published by CNN news late Friday, Justice Juan Merchan, who headed the court session said that he would not sentence Trump to jail time, probation or a fine, but instead give him an "unconditional discharge".

Trump, who was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records last May, could appear in person or virtually for the hearing.

He noted that Trump had attempted to use his presidential election victory to have the case against him dismissed.

Meanwhile, the president-elect has denied all accusations and pleaded not guilty, saying that the case was an attempt to affect his presidential campaign. (end)

