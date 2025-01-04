Gulf Journalists Applause Kuwait For Hosting (Khaleej Zain 26)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Saud Al-Duwaila

KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Arabian Gulf professionals and journalists praised Kuwait's organization of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) and its media coverage.

Journalists confirmed that Kuwait outdid itself in organizing the and was an example to be followed by other countries seeking to organize sports tournaments.

They also praised the efforts of the Kuwaiti local authorities and their cooperation in making the tournament a success.

Emirati journalist Dr. Adnan Hamad in a statement to KUNA said that Khaleeji Zain 26 tournament was an "exceptional event," and he did not expect this precise organization of the tournament.

Hamad mentioned that he had witnessed the Gulf Cup tournaments since 1982 and witnessed the countries' organization of the tournament, as he considered (Khaleeji Zain 26) one of the best editions in terms of organization, media coverage and other services.

On his part, Qatari journalist Khaled Jassem said in a similar statement that Kuwait was creative in organizing the (Khakeeji Zain 26) tournament and made it an event engraved in the minds of the people in the Gulf.

He congratulated the Kuwaiti political leadership and the people on this success, saying that Kuwait deserves this success as a result of the great efforts made by those in charge of the tournament.

Jassem added that the organizing committee harnessed all its capabilities to serve the participating teams, the media, and the fans.

He also praised the classy treatment by the officials, the ease of completing the procedures, and the generosity of the people and their reception and hospitality.

Moreover, Omani Journalist Saleh Al-Barhi affirmed in a statement that Kuwait has proven its ability to organize major sports tournaments in the future after the "wonderful" organization of the (Khaleeji Zain 26) tournament.

Al-Barhi said that this tournament was a confirmation of Kuwait's success in organizing the Gulf Cup tournaments after the four previous editions that it hosted, pointing out to the "constant creativity" in hosting the tournament.

He added that the speed of task completion that the organizing committee had contributed to the success of the tournament.

He expressed his hope that Kuwait would continue to work on what was built in this tournament in terms of organization, infrastructure, and attention to stadiums. (end)

sad









MENAFN04012025000071011013ID1109054228