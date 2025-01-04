All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) Announces New Leadership

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), the apex body representing the Indian gem and jewellery industry, is pleased to announce that Mr. Rajesh Rokde has been elected as the new Chairman and Mr. Avinash Gupta the new Vice Chairman of the council. This is confirmed during the council's first Board Meeting of the COA 2025 – 26 post completion of their COA held in December 2024.





Mr. Rajesh Rokde, from the esteemed Rokde Jewellers in Nagpur, upholds a remarkable legacy of over 100 years in the jewellery industry. Representing the Large Retailers category in GJC, he has distinguished himself through an unwavering dedication to quality, innovation, and customer trust-the hallmarks of his family's renowned brand. His proactive leadership as Vice Chairman and Legal Committee Convener has significantly benefited the jewellery industry by addressing critical issues such as GST for the Gems and Jewellery sector, import duty, hallmarking, 411, and many other pivotal matters. He has made numerous representations to government officials to resolve these challenges, and his timely actions have consistently brought positive outcomes for the industry. Mr. Rajesh Rokde, a stalwart in the jewellery industry with decades of experience, takes over as the Chairman. Known for his visionary leadership and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities within the sector, Mr. Rokde aims to drive initiatives that will strengthen the domestic market, promote innovation, and enhance the global competitiveness of Indian jewellery.



Mr. Rajesh Rokde, Chairman GJC , stated,

“I am deeply honoured to take on the responsibility of leading GJC at this pivotal time. The Indian gem and jewellery industry stands at the cusp of transformation, and it is our mission to work collectively towards sustainable growth, increased consumer trust, and greater recognition on the global stage. I look forward to collaborating with industry stakeholders to achieve our shared vision.”





Mr Avinash Gupta, based in Hyderabad from Mamraj Mussadilal Jewellers is a renowned personality of the Gems and Jewellery Industry and over many years, he has played a pivotal role in GJC during his tenure 2016-2022 pro active approach in legal and compliance issues has benefitted industry a lot for example GST for Gems and Jewellery Industry, Import Duty and many other critical matters. Mr Gupta has also played a lead role by representing GJC in delegation to Shanghai ,London and Turkey to study Gold Exchanges

to setup IIBX and he has been instrumental in many other prominent

initiatives of Industry Mr. Avinash Gupta, a respected name in the industry and a long-standing member of GJC, has been elected as the Vice Chairman. Mr. Gupta brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to fostering innovation and excellence across the sector.



Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Avinash Gupta said,

“It is a privilege to serve as the Vice Chairman of GJC. Together with Mr. Rokde and our dedicated COA team, I am confident that we can address the challenges faced by the industry and pave the way for new opportunities. Our focus will remain on driving ethical practices, embracing technological advancements, and ensuring the growth of small and medium enterprises in this sector.”



Outgoing Chairman, Mr. Saiyam Mehra, who will now take the position as Immediate Past Chairman, also shared his thoughts on the leadership transition, stating,

“It has been an incredible journey serving as the Chairman of GJC. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, from championing the interests of the industry to driving initiatives that have strengthened GJC and our community. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Rajesh Rokde and Mr. Avinash Gupta, and I am confident that their leadership will take GJC to new heights. I will continue to support the Council and the industry in every possible way.”



The new leadership team aims to focus on key areas such as skill development, promoting 'Make in India' initiatives, enhancing consumer confidence through transparency, and addressing the concerns of all stakeholders, including artisans, traders, and retailers.



The All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council is committed to its role as a catalyst for growth and a unifying voice for the industry. Under the able leadership of Mr. Rajesh Rokde and Mr. Avinash Gupta, GJC is poised to usher in a new era of progress and innovation.



In December 2024, GJC successfully conducted their COA Elections, wherein the members of the GJC Committee of Administration (COA) for the term 2025-26 are as follows:







Mr. Rajesh Rokde (Chairman & Zonal Chairman - West) - Large Retailer, West Zone

Mr. Avinash Gupta (Vice Chairman & Zonal Chairman - South) – Larger Wholesaler, South Zone

Mr. Saiyam Mehra (Immediate Past Chairman) - Large Wholesaler, West Zone

Dr. Ravi Kapoor (Zonal Chairman - North) - Large Retailer, North Zone

Mr. Sunil Poddar (Zonal Chairman - East) - Medium Manufacturer Jewellery, East Zone

Mr. Amit Jindal (COA Member) - Medium Retailer, North Zone

Mr. Amit Kumar Soni (COA Member) - Small Manufacturer Jewellery, East Zone

Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain (COA Member) - Medium Retailer, South Zone

Mr. Gurjeet Singh (COA Member) - Small Retailer, North Zone

Mr. HM Sultan Mohideen (COA Member) - Small Retailer, South Zone

Mr. Madan Kothari (COA Member) - Small Manufacturer Jewellery, West Zone

Mr. Nilesh S. Shobhawat (COA Member) - Small & Medium Wholesaler, West Zone

Mr. Ravi Prakash Agarwal (COA Member) - Small Retailer, North Zone

Mr. Rupesh Tambi (COA Member) - Small & Medium Wholesaler, North Zone

Mr. Sahil Mehra (COA Member) - Medium Manufacturer Jewellery, West Zone

Mr. Salim Daginawala (COA Member) - Large Retailer, West Zone

Mr. Samar Kumar De (COA Member) - Medium Retailer, East Zone

Mr. Siddharth Sawansukha (COA Member) - Large Manufacturer Jewellery, East Zone

Mr. Sourav Roy (COA Member) - Small Retailer, East Zone

Mr. Suyash Agrawal (COA Member) - Small & Medium Manufacturer Silver Jewellery, West Zone Mr. Vardhaman Kothari (COA Member) – Small Retailer, West Zone



About GJC

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade Council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning and its cause with a 360° approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 19 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.