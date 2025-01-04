(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Launches Kalimark Frutang Mango, Apple, and Chilli-Guava Juices Alongside Premium-Grade Urad and Toor Dal Unveils Bronze Statue of Founder Shri. P.V.S.K. Palaniappa Nadar at the Company's Sri City Facility



Kalimark , the iconic South Indian brand renowned for its Bovonto soft drink, has kicked off the new year with the launch of juice beverages and premium-grade dal products. This expansion strengthens its portfolio of non-carbonated beverages as the 100+ year-old company takes a bold step toward establishing itself as a major player in the food products industry.





Bovonto-Fame Kalimark Broadens Portfolio with Juices and Dal Products





The new ready-to-drink Kalimark Frutang fruit beverages are mango and apple juices, and a chili-guava juice, all priced at Rs. 12 for a 200 ml PET bottle. Additionally, the company has introduced premium-grade urad and toor dal, available in 1 kg packages.





The Kalimark Group of Companies is now helmed by fourth-generation entrepreneurs from the founding family, dedicated to upholding the legacy of its visionary founder, Shri. P.V.S.K. Palaniappa Nadar. Honouring his contributions, the company has unveiled a bronze statue of its founder at its state-of-the-art, 9-acre fully automated manufacturing facility in Sri City.





Established in 1916 with a handful of cola products, including the iconic Bovonto, Kalimark has grown into a leader in the beverage industry, offering 25 products across various soft drink categories. It dominates the market in panneer soda and non-caffeine carbonated beverages. The company's non-beverage product portfolio now includes sunflower oil, flavored milk, and wafers, showcasing its commitment to meeting evolving consumer needs.





Commenting on the new launches, Mr. J. Ramesh , Managing Director of Kalis Sparkling Water Pvt. Ltd., Kali Aerated Water Works Pvt. Ltd., and Palaniunna Foods Pvt Ltd, said,“We are thrilled to expand into flavorful fruit beverages and premium dal products. This expansion is in line with our vision of becoming a leading food products company in South India. With our deep understanding of the market, a robust distribution network, and cutting-edge technology, we are confident in meeting customers' expectations.”





He added,

“Our beverages are rich in vitamins and stand out for their uniqueness. Notably, our guava and chili use pink guava and the blend is first-of-its-kind in the organised sector. Our juice beverages are preservative-free and produced in a fully automated, temperature-controlled environment, guaranteeing an untouched and hygienic process. As for our dal products, we employ a double-sortex process to ensure uniform grain size with no mixing. The grains are unpolished, maintaining their natural color, rich taste, and nutritional benefits, including protein and dietary fiber. Our dal passes rigorous chemical and cooking tests to meet the highest quality standards.”





Kalimark Frutang juices and dal products will be available across kirana stores and modern retail outlets in South India.



For more details, please visit

kalimarkbovonto .