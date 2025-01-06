HMPV In India: Eight-Month-Old Tests Positive For Human Metapneumovirus In Bengaluru, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), said to be responsible for a spike in respiratory illnesses in China, was reportedly detected in Bengaluru. News 18 reported that an eight-month-old child in Bengaluru tested positive for HMPV.

According to the report, the child was receiving at a private hospital in Bengaluru. The child does not have any history.

The report added that the Karnataka Department confirmed the case, saying that medical tests of the child were positive. Mint could not independently confirm the report.

"The reports have come from a private hospital and we have no reason to doubt the tests of private hospital. We don't what strain of virus this is yet, because we don't have data on what the strain of the virus detected in China is," sources told India Today.

About HMPV outbreak

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV), similar to COVID-19, can cause respiratory disease in people of all ages, especially among young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.



The symptoms of the disease typically appear 3 to 10 days after infection and include flu-like signs such as cough, blocked nose, runny nose, sore throat, and breathing difficulties. In some cases, pneumonia and bronchitis may also develop.



Andhra Pradesh's Public Health and Family Welfare Director K Padmavathi said the disease tends to be more severe in children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses.

Recent reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China raised alarm globally. India's Ministry of Health said the situation in China is not unusual in view of the ongoing flu season. "The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is Influenza virus, RSV and HMPV - the usual pathogens that are expected during the season," it added.

The government said it "is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and WHO has also been requested to share timely updates regarding the situation in China."

Advisories, precautions

Meanwhile, several states, including Delhi, issued advisories to mitigate any spread of such virus.



Delhi health authorities on Sunday issued an advisory to ensure preparedness for potential health challenges related to the HMPV and other respiratory viruses.

Strict isolation protocols and the use of universal precautions for suspected cases have been made mandatory. Hospitals are required to maintain proper documentation of SARI cases and lab-confirmed influenza cases to ensure accurate monitoring. They were directed to ensure the availability of paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, and cough syrups for treating mild cases, along with oxygen.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George advised elderly, pregnant women to wear masks, adding there is no need to panic as of now. "Children should not be sent to school during illness. Those with respiratory symptoms should definitely use masks. There is currently no cause for concern. We are monitoring the situation in China," she said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh's official advised washing hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and covering the nose and mouth with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, among other precautions. She further noted that there is currently no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV and added that affected children and elderly individuals will be treated at government hospitals.

Besides, the Ministry of Health said the number of laboratories testing HMPV cases will be enhanced and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will monitor trends of HMPV for the entire year, it said.

(With inputs from agencies)