Washington To Continue Efforts For Consolidating Ceasefire In Lebanon - Kirby

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The United States affirmed on Friday it would exert all possible efforts to keep the ceasefire truce signed between Lebanon and the Israeli forces, amid continued occupation violations of Lebanon's land and air sovereignty.

Speaking in a news conference, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said they would continue desire to maintain the ceasefire deal in Lebanon through active and intense diplomacy.

The US administration is working with its full capacity for this aim, he noted.

On Lebanon's presidential poll scheduled on January 9, Kirby affirmed the necessity of helping Lebanese people determine their future to meet their aspirations in peace and stability in the best manner.

"It is important for the Lebanese people to have a voice and a vote in their futures so that their aspirations for peace and stability can be best achieved," he said.

On November 27, Lebanon and the Israeli occupation forces signed a ceasefire deal stipulating the Israeli occupation withdrawal to the Blue Line bordering Lebanon within 60 days and the Lebanese army deployment to the south to be the only force having weapons in this area. (end)

