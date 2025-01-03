Oculis Publishes Notification Of Major Changes In Voting Rights
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attached is a Notification of Major Changes in voting Rights, in relation to Brunnur vaxtarsjóður slhf's distribution of its shares in Oculis Holding AG to Brunnur Vaxtarsjóður slhf's shareholders.
Attachment
Notification of Major Changes in Voting Rights - Brunnur
MENAFN03012025004107003653ID1109053527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.