Chris Mayone Joins Ulster Chamber Foundation's Board Of Directors

Chris Mayone, new appointee to Ulster Chamber Foundation Board of Directors

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Diamond Mills Resort and Alpha Win are thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris Mayone to the Board of Directors of the Ulster Chamber Foundation . Chris Mayone, who previously served as VP of Corporate Sponsorship for HITS Horse Shows from 2005-2022 and currently serves as Project Manager at Diamond Mills Resort and Head of Sponsorship at Alpha Win, brings a wealth of experience and a passion for community development to the Foundation.He is a top-ranked strategic partnership manager with a proven ability to achieve substantial revenue gains. Throughout his career, he has worked together with countless leading brands with Project Management, Event Planning, Brand Marketing and Activations, and Business Development.Chris Mayone has recently been a driving force behind numerous successful projects at Diamond Mills Resort, where his leadership and innovative approach have significantly contributed to the resort's reputation for excellence. In his role at Alpha Win, Chris has demonstrated exceptional skills in building and nurturing sponsorship relationships, further showcasing his ability to foster strong community ties.Su Marcy, Executive Director notes,“I was so impressed with the leadership insights Chris shared while serving on last year's Leadership Ulster Hospitality and Tourism Panel. I knew he would be a great fit for the Foundation's Board of Directors, and I am thrilled that he agreed to serve! Chris's extensive background in event planning, sponsorship recruitment, fundraising, marketing, and employee management, brings a wealth of knowledge as we look to expand our current programming offerings into a regional continuum of leadership education, training, and services to the greater Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce community.”Chris Mayone expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Board, stating, "I am honored to be a part of the Ulster Chamber Foundation and to contribute to its mission of inspiring leadership and fostering community growth. I am excited to work alongside such a dedicated group of individuals and to help drive initiatives that will benefit our region."The Ulster Chamber Foundation is committed to enhancing the quality of life in the Ulster County through leadership development, educational programs, and community partnerships. With the addition of Chris Mayone to its Board of Directors, the Foundation is poised to continue its mission with renewed vigor and vision.About the Ulster Chamber FoundationLeadership development is a hallmark of the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its signature program, Leadership Ulster (formerly the Ulster Leadership Development Institute), has served the community since 1993, providing training and mentoring, and interactive sessions with local business, government, and organizational leaders. Nearly 500 alumni have utilized the training to advance their careers, build professional networks, and give back to the community by serving as board members for local non-profit and other community organizations. Other programs offered by the Ulster Chamber Foundation include the annual Youth Leadership Summit, Women in Leadership mentoring events, Leadership Ulster Alumni Association and Alumni Hall of Fame, and the Len Cane Memorial Scholarship Fund.For more information, please contact:Ulster Chamber Foundation214 Fair Street Kingston, NY 12401Phone: (845) 338-5100Email: ...Website:About Diamond Mills ResortDiamond Mills Resort, built on the banks of the Esopus Waterfall, features a luxury hotel, farm-to-table restaurant, and the new Waterside Spa. Known for its luxurious accommodations and elegant dining and spa experiences, Diamond Mills Resort offers guests a unique and memorable stay in the beautiful Hudson Valley/Catskills region of New York State.For more information, please contact:Diamond Mills Resort25 S Partition St, Saugerties, NY 12477Phone: (845) 247-0700Email: ...Website:About Alpha WinAlpha Win is an innovative organization in the endurance sports industry, known for its motto“A Distance for Everyone”. Through its events and sponsorship programs, Alpha Win aims to inspire and support athletes of all ability levels, fostering a community of health, wellness, and achievement.For more information, please contact:Alpha Win319 Main St, Saugerties, NY 12477Phone: (845) 247-7275Email: ...Website:

