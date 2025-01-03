Another Robotics Stock On The Move Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and robotics issues a trading alert for Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System.

Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) is currently trading at $1.7394, up 0.5994, gaining 52.82% on volume of over 11 Million shares.

Another robotics stock, Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT ), a leading innovator in autonomous subsea robotics and software is also on the move today making the top gainer list, currently trading at $3.1367, up 1.5467, gaining 96.47%.

Last week Microbot Medical released news discussing 2024 roundup and the achievement of several key milestones, including the recent FDA 510(k) submission for FDA commercial approval of LIBERTY®, which the company believes will position the Company for continued success in 2025.

"As we entered 2024, the Company had three primary goals in our quest to ensure we are ready for the successful commercial launch of LIBERTY in 2025: 1) complete FDA 510(k) submission, 2) establish pre-commercial infrastructures, and 3) execute strategic initiatives to support future growth," commented Harel Gadot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the efforts of our team, coupled with a close collaboration with our internal and external stakeholders, I am very pleased with the progress we made throughout the year toward achieving these goals. I have a high level of confidence we will be positioned to meet our commercial objectives moving forward."

The following are the key milestones the Company has reported achieving during the past 12 months:

Complete FDA 510(k) submission

Received Investigational Drug Exemption (IDE) approval from the FDA to initiate the ACCESS-PVI pivotal human clinical trial.

Successfully completed the ACCESS-PVI pivotal human clinical trial in three leading medical centers in the USA: Miami Baptist (Miami, FL), Memorial Sloan Kettering (NYC, NY) and Brigham & Women's (Boston, MA).

Successfully completed the substantial R&D testing required for FDA's 510(k) submission, including biocompatibility, transportation validation, and usability testing, among others.

Submitted 510(k) file to FDA for the commercialization of the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System.

Establish pre-commercial infrastructures

Received ISO 13485 certification for our quality management system to support commercialization.

Initiated inventory build-up while improving operational infrastructure.

Submitted the ACCESS-PVI pivotal human clinical trial results to conferences in anticipation of sharing them publicly by leveraging these professional channels.

Attended several endovascular medical conferences, including the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) and Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE).

