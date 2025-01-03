Fostering An Attitude Of Gratitude: New Children’S Book LAYLA AND THE CAT WONDERLAND Helps Children Learn The Art Of Patience

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mother of two illustrates how grateful kids are happy kids in new from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After immigrating to the United States, Hind Adel Obied began to see a need to connect the world. Her solution was to influence younger generations by encouraging the development of good attitudes, behaviors, and values through children's literature. In her debut book, she wants to help children develop an attitude of gratitude. As a mother of two, Hind Adel Obied knows the importance of practicing gratitude and has strived to model patience to her children, but raising grateful children is easier said than done. Parents need all the help they can get, and what better resource for talking to children about gratitude and patience than an amusing children's book.

In“Layla and the Cat Wonderland,” a precocious little girl who longs for a pet cat, and isn't willing to wait, makes a wish and wakes up to find she has been transformed into one. But when Layla starts to miss her old life and worries that no one recognizes her, she learns an important lesson on patience and gratitude. A magical adventure, Obied's heartwarming story features whimsical illustrations and is perfect for young readers who need to learn the art of patience.“Patience is an important life skill that helps children learn to cope with stress, regulate emotions, and handle challenging situations,” Obied says.“And I believe grateful kids are happier kids.”

“Layla and the Cat Wonderland” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and .

About the Author:

Originally from Syria, Hind Adel Obied has called the U.S. home for fourteen years. She earned her master's degree in Arabic language and linguistics in 2024, fueling her passion for cultural exchange. A lover of cats and music, she aspires to connect the world through her children's books by promoting positive attitudes, values, and cross-cultural understanding with the goal of making the world a better place, one story at a time. She lives in Florida with her husband and two children.

