Voler Systems Celebrates A Successful 2024, And Announces A New Corporate Logo

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Voler Systems is passionate about helping organizations in MedTech, Wearables, Industrial IoT and Consumer Products turn their design ideas and prototypes into full-fledged devices, ready to go into manufacturing.2024 was another banner year in Voler's 45-year existence.The company proudly worked on 88 design projects with dozens of new and returning customers, in exciting areas ranging from neurology and cardiology, to wellness and fitness, to robotics and semiconductor technologies.All this while maintaining the aspirational goal of 96% on-time/on-budget completion.On the personnel side, Voler announced the promotion of Miguel Adao to President & CEO in 2024, as well as Walt Maclay's new title as Founder & Chairman of the Board.Furthermore, the organization was strengthened with several new hires in Engineering, Sales, Marketing and Accounting.To coincide with the start of a new year, Voler Systems has also unveiled a new look. Voler's corporate logo was revamped, but without losing the legacy of the brand, which has been operating out of Silicon Valley for over four decades.As a new year begins, Voler Systems stands ready as a trusted advisor and reliable partner in the hardware, firmware and electronics domains, particularly in the Medical Device, Wearables and IoT verticals.

