Global Voyage Academy Launches Revolutionary Education And Travel Platform In Partnership With State College Of Florida

Empowering Students Worldwide with Unmatched Education, AI Mastery, and Curated Experiences

- Nevriye Yesil

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global Voyage Academy proudly launches its groundbreaking education, coaching, and travel platform, now in partnership with the prestigious State College of Florida . This collaboration sets a new standard in global learning by integrating high-quality English language education and cutting-edge AI training with transformational coaching and curated travel experiences.

“Our mission is simple: to empower every student to navigate the world with confidence, purpose, and limitless potential,” said Nevriye Yesil, the visionary Founder and CEO of Global Voyage Academy. With an impressive background as a Master of Forensic Psychology, Master's studies in Happiness, and author of four books on personal growth, addiction, and happiness, Nevriye combines her passion for education and well-being to create a truly transformative experience for young adults worldwide.

Through its innovative partnership with the State College of Florida, Global Voyage Academy offers world-class English and AI education designed to equip students with the skills necessary for the 21st century. From the moment students arrive at the airport, every detail, from accommodations and meals to travel and activities, is meticulously planned, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience. Students simply need to show up, ready to embrace learning and adventure.

Global Voyage Academy is now accepting applications for its exclusive 28-day programs in May and July 2025 . Each session offers a limited number of spots to ensure personalized attention and exceptional service. Whether preparing for further academic pursuits in the U.S. or aiming for career success in their home countries, students leave with the confidence and skills to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and AI-driven world.

“We're not just teaching students; we're empowering them to become confident global leaders” said Yesil.“Our program is a carefully curated blend of education, coaching, and cultural immersion that creates a life-changing experience for every participant.”

Global Voyage Academy is offering exclusive scholarships of $500 toward the enrollment fee for the first 20 students who enroll. This special offer underscores the Academy's commitment to accessibility and excellence in education.

About Global Voyage Academy

Global Voyage Academy is an innovative education platform dedicated to preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century. By integrating personalized learning, world-class coaching in leadership and well-being, and curated travel experiences, the Academy empowers students to become confident, culturally aware global leaders. In partnership with the State College of Florida, Global Voyage Academy ensures students receive top-tier education in English and AI while enjoying immersive and transformative travel experiences.

