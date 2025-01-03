First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. Announces New Board Members
Date
1/3/2025 12:01:04 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bankers
Bankshares, Inc. recently elected two new members to the Board of Directors for FNBB, Inc. and its banking subsidiary, First National Bankers Bank. The terms for Mr. Patrick Patout, President & CEO and Chairman of the Board of Gulf Coast bank in Abbeville, Louisiana and Mr. Peter vanLingen, President and CEO of Century Bank in Lucedale, Mississippi began on January 1, 2025.
"We owe a great deal of gratitude to Messrs. Greg McKee and Mr. Michael Riche' for their dedication and
loyal
support of
FNBB,
Inc.
and
its
subsidiaries
during their
recent tenure
as
board
members. They
have
served
this
organization
in
an
extremely professional
manner
throughout
their terms." said Mr. Joseph F. Quinlan, Jr., Chairman. Mr. Quinlan added, "We are excited to welcome Messrs. Patout and vanLingen to our Board.
These
individuals
are
very
well
respected
community
bank
leaders who
will serve our shareholders and customers very
well."
First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company with four subsidiaries serving the correspondent bank needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary, Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Memphis, Tennessee. The total assets as of December 31, 2024 were $956 million. The Board of Directors are elected from its community bank shareholders.
SOURCE FIRST NATIONAL BANKERS BANKSHARES INC.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN03012025003732001241ID1109052737
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.