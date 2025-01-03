First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. Announces New Board Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bankers

Bankshares, Inc. recently elected two new members to the Board of Directors for FNBB, Inc. and its subsidiary, First National Bankers Bank. The terms for Mr. Patrick Patout, President & CEO and Chairman of the Board of Gulf Coast in Abbeville, Louisiana and Mr. Peter vanLingen, President and CEO of Century Bank in Lucedale, Mississippi began on January 1, 2025.

"We owe a great deal of gratitude to Messrs. Greg McKee and Mr. Michael Riche' for their dedication and

loyal

support of

FNBB,

Inc.

and

its

subsidiaries

during their

recent tenure

as

board

members. They

have

served

this

organization

in

an

extremely professional

manner

throughout

their terms." said Mr. Joseph F. Quinlan, Jr., Chairman. Mr. Quinlan added, "We are excited to welcome Messrs. Patout and vanLingen to our Board.

These

individuals

are

very

well

respected

community

bank

leaders who

will serve our shareholders and customers very

well."

First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company with four subsidiaries serving the correspondent bank needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary, Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Memphis, Tennessee. The total assets as of December 31, 2024 were $956 million. The Board of Directors are elected from its community bank shareholders.

SOURCE FIRST NATIONAL BANKERS BANKSHARES INC.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED