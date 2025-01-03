Half A Century Strong: Tim's Towing & Recovery Wins Best Of Georgia Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the towing and recovery industry, few names command the respect and loyalty of a community like Tim's Towing & Recovery. This family-run business, founded by Tim Yarbrough in 1974, has been a reliable force in the region for fifty years. Now, as Tim's Towing & Recovery celebrates this milestone anniversary, they are also being recognized with a new honor: a 2024 Best of Georgia Award, celebrating their commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction.



Winning this award reflects the trust that customers continue to place in Tim's Towing. In a field that demands both expertise and responsiveness, Tim's Towing has consistently delivered with excellence.“When my dad started Tim's Towing, his mission was simple: serve people well, and they'll keep coming back,” says Chad Yarbrough, who has led the company since his father's passing in 2010.“This award is a celebration of that commitment, not just from our family but from every person who has trusted us with their towing needs.”



From its humble beginnings with a single truck, Tim's Towing has grown to a fleet of 20 tow trucks and seven trailers. Equipped for both light and heavy-duty jobs, the company's services now cover everything from complex recovery operations to vehicle transport and equipment storage. The team at Tim's Towing prides itself on handling even the toughest jobs with precision and care, a standard that has defined their reputation.



Chad attributes the company's success not only to its dedicated team but to a culture that values both family and community.“At Tim's, we're not just employees; we're family. We support each other and work together to deliver the best service possible. Each driver knows they're a crucial part of this business, and that makes all the difference.”



Tim's Towing remains dedicated to investing in its future. With state-of-the-art towing technology and an active search for full-time operators to join the team, the company continues to focus on employee well-being, customer safety, and community support.“Quality service starts with quality employees,” Chad notes.“We want to create a work environment that values each person and gives them the tools they need to succeed.”



The Best of Georgia Award is a reminder of the legacy Tim's Towing has built over the past five decades. For Chad and his team, it's both a celebration of their history and a push toward the future.“We're grateful to everyone who has been a part of our journey,” Chad says.“This award inspires us to keep raising the bar-to be a name that people know they can rely on.”



With a reputation for integrity and a deep-rooted commitment to service, Tim's Towing & Recovery is ready for the next fifty years, continuing to serve Southeast Georgia with excellence.



Tim's Towing & Recovery

