Peppermint Essential Oil Market Estimated To Reach US$444.194 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.18%

The global peppermint essential oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.18%, reaching a market size of US$444.194 million in 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the peppermint essential oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$444.194 million by 2030.Peppermint essential oil is extracted from the peppermint herb's leaves and flowers. Peppermint is a naturally occurring herb native to Europe and the Middle East, but it is currently grown across major regions.This oil has various uses, from pharmaceutical to cosmetics to flavoring agents, due to its unique aromatics and anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial , and therapeutic properties. It is used to treat health issues like indigestion, muscle pain, etc. It is also used in dental care products for its antimicrobial and cooling effects. It is used in the food & beverage industry as a flavoring agent and in the cosmetics industry for its cooling & soothing effects as well as for its anti-microbial & aromatic properties.The demand for peppermint oil is growing due to the growing demand for peppermint oil in its end-use markets such as aromatherapy, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals , etc. Also, growing consumer demand for natural and organic products for their health and wellness is driving the peppermint oil market.The market is witnessing several trends in product innovation, and strategic alliances as well as market expansion into new regions and new market segments, shaping the future of the market. Companies are increasingly developing innovative peppermint essential oil products such as blended essential oil, organic peppermint oil etc. to capture a significant share of the market. For instance, in September 2023, Escents, a renowned company in aromatherapy, launched a new product variant of peppermint oil – pure peppermint essential oil, offering enhanced purity.Access sample report or view details:The global peppermint essential oil market by product type is segmented into natural and synthetic. Natural peppermint essential oil is derived from plant parts of peppermint through methods such as steam distillation, demanded in various applications such as cosmetics for its pure properties. Synthetic essential oils are produced through the chemical synthesis process, having some unique selling properties that drive their market such as stability, cost-effectiveness etc. During the forecast period, the natural peppermint essential oil market will be growing significantly due to the growing demand for natural products, although, synthetic peppermint essential oil will also grow due to its unique selling points and raw material sourcing limitation of natural peppermint oil.The global peppermint essential oil market by application is segmented into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and others. In the cosmetic segment, peppermint essential oil is widely used in skincare, haircare, beauty, etc. due to its soothing and therapeutic benefits. In the pharmaceuticals market, essential oils are widely used for pain relief, stress reduction etc. For instance, it is used in dental care products for their antimicrobial and cooling effects. It is used as a flavoring agent in the food and beverage industry. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that cosmetics will be the dominant segment as earlier, it will be the fastest-growing segment as well due to increasing demand for peppermint oil in the cosmetic industry due to its therapeutic and rejuvenating properties. The growing demand for natural products in cosmetic products is also driving the market segment.The global peppermint essential oil market by distribution channel is segmented into online and offline. Online distribution channels for peppermint essential oil offer wide availability, convenience as well as competitive pricing to the customers and thus grow significantly. The growth is further driven by the growing e-commerce market. On the other hand, offline distribution channels cover physical retail stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, departmental stores etc, driven by trust, reliability, and personalized advice, During the forecast period, the online segment will be growing significantly by offering wider reach, convenience to customers etc.Based on geography, the North American peppermint essential oil market will hold a significant global market share throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growing demand for peppermint oil in end-use industries. The increasing consciousness of health leads to an increase in demand for health and wellness products, driving the market growth of peppermint oil in North America.The report includes the major players operating in the global peppermint essential oil market: Lebermuth Inc., doTERRA, Young Living Essential Oils LLC, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd, Frontier Co-op, Mountain Rose Herbs, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Melaleuca Inc., Connoils By Kraft, Kelvin Natural Mint Pvt. Ltd., Botanic Healthcare, Natures Naturals India Oils Pvt. Ltd., A.G. Organica Pvt. Ltd., Aromaaz International, and AromaLeap.The market analytics report segments the global peppermint essential oil market as follows:.By Product TypeoNaturaloSynthetic.By ApplicationoCosmeticsoPharmaceuticalsoFood & BeverageoOthers.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoIndiaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthers.Company ProfilesoLebermuth Inc.odoTerraoYoung Living Essential Oils LLCoCitrus and Allied Essences LtdoFrontier Co-opoMountain Rose HerbsoPlant Therapy Essential OilsoMelaleuca IncoConnoils By KraftoKelvin Natural Mint Pvt. Ltd.oBotanic HealthcareoNatures Naturals India Oils Pvt LtdoA.G. Organica Pvt LtdoAromaaz InternationaloAromaLeapExplore More Reports:.Palm Oil Market:.Algae Oil Market:.Global Essential Oils Market:

