Committed To Make India A Chip Manufacturing Hub, Prepare Skilled Workforce: Ashwini Vaishnaw

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 3 (IANS) The Central is committed to transforming India into a leading hub for manufacturing, while preparing a skilled workforce that meets the evolving demands of the industry, Union Railways and and IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said here on Friday.

After inaugurating the National Institute of Electronics and Information (NIELIT), deemed to be a university at 12 locations including five locations in the northeastern states, the said the university is set to play a crucial role in equipping students with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly changing technological environment.

He added that now the meaning of northeast is“New Engine”, to lead the development and growth of the country.

At the event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between NIELIT and Tata Electronics Private Ltd (TEPL) to collaboratively enhance the semiconductor skilling ecosystem in India.

The MoU was signed by Dr M.M. Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT and Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD, TEPL.

The partnership aims to establish skill centres, develop diploma and certification programmes and conduct workshops in semiconductor ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging) technologies.

TEPL will offer technical expertise and internship opportunities, while NIELIT will focus on education, training, and outreach.

Both organisations will also jointly pursue research and funding initiatives, with a special emphasis on creating opportunities in the northeastern region, said the government.

The minister announced the launch of NIELIT University, highlighting that it is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister to prepare professionals in cutting-edge fields such as Semiconductor Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, and Quantum Computing.

Vaishnaw said the new campus of NIELIT will be developed in Jagiroad town near Guwahati, which will focus on semiconductor manufacturing and electronics manufacturing.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a future where the entire world will rely on semiconductor chips that are "Made in India" and "Made in Assam."

He emphasised the significant potential for the semiconductor industry to thrive in the region, highlighting the necessity for a skilled workforce and trained manpower to support this growing sector.

“This underscored the commitment to fostering local talent and creating job opportunities, ensuring that Assam plays a pivotal role in the global technology landscape,” said Sarma.

-IANS

na/vd