Zelensky: Ukraine Returned 1,358 People From Russian Captivity In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine secured the release of 1,358 people from Russian captivity in 2024.

The head of state said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"In 2024, we managed to bring 1,358 of our people back home to Ukraine from Russian captivity. These are our and civilians. Their fates are different, but they are equally happy to return home. Each and every one of them for the sake of whom a large Ukrainian team worked," Zelensky said.

Video: Official Telegram of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Looking ahead, the president expressed hope for continued success, saying: "Everything must be done to ensure that 2025 brings even more of such good news and the return of even more Ukrainians."

Zelensky also extended his gratitude to Ukraine's international partners for their vital support in these efforts.