How A Traumatic Birth Experience Can Affect Breastfeeding

Author: Valentina Sclafani

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Giving birth can be a moment of intense joy. But for some mothers, the experience of childbirth can be distressing and can bring lasting trauma.

Birth trauma can result from both physical complications and psychological distress. It often arises when mothers feel unsupported, unheard, or out of control during labour. Research suggests that as many as one in three mothers find their experience of giving birth traumatic, and around 4% develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This trauma can lead to exhaustion, emotional strain, and prolonged physical recovery.

These birth experiences can also affect breastfeeding. My research has found that that mothers who felt satisfied with their clinical care and perceived their birth experience positively were more likely to breastfeed their children. These mothers were also more likely to continue breastfeeding beyond their baby's first birthday.

Positive care, characterised by feeling respected, supported, and informed, helps build maternal confidence - a key factor in successful breastfeeding.

On the other hand, mothers who experienced distress or dissatisfaction during childbirth were less likely to breastfeed or to continue breastfeeding for long periods.

A traumatic birth can interfere with early bonding, causing mothers to feel emotionally detached or numb. This emotional detachment, coupled with societal pressure to breastfeed, can heighten mothers' feelings of inadequacy or guilt.

Some mothers describe feeling as if they are on autopilot, going through the motions of caring for their baby without emotional connection. Others describe an intense pressure to continue breastfeeding despite the psychological distress they were experiencing.

For others, breastfeeding can become a painful reminder of the trauma, deepening feelings of inadequacy or guilt . These psychological struggles can lead to mothers avoiding breastfeeding altogether to protect themselves from reliving the trauma.

Physical challenges can also have an impact. Recovering from a traumatic birth, especially after emergency interventions such as a c-section or instrumental delivery, can make breastfeeding physically demanding . Pain, fatigue, and restricted mobility can make positioning the baby or achieving a proper latch difficult. When combined with emotional distress, these physical hurdles can lead to frustration and to ending breastfeeding.

Mothers who experience birth trauma can face significant challenges with breastfeeding, but several strategies can help. One is trauma-informed care : an approach where healthcare providers understand and recognise the impact of trauma on a person's wellbeing.

Instead of focusing solely on the physical aspects of post-partum care, these professionals also consider the emotional and psychological challenges their patients might be facing. Compassionate healthcare providers can ensure mothers feel supported and understood.

For new mothers who have experienced a traumatic birth, this means receiving care that is tailored to the the emotional scars of their traumatic experiences, ensuring they feel genuinely supported and understood.

Emotional support , through counselling or peer groups, can help mothers process traumatic experiences and reduces isolation.

Practical help from lactation consultants can address issues like latching and milk supply, making breastfeeding less stressful. Finally, a strong network of partners, family, and friends can provide reassurance and practical assistance, creating an environment where mothers feel empowered to navigate breastfeeding and recovery.

Motherhood after trauma

A traumatic start doesn't have to define the journey of motherhood. For some mothers, breastfeeding becomes a pathway to reclaiming control and heal . It can transform their trauma into a source of strength. In these cases, breastfeeding represents a personal triumph - a way to affirm their role as mothers. However, it's essential to balance determination with self-care. Seeking support is not a sign of failure but a necessary step toward recovery.

While breastfeeding offers numerous health benefits, it may not be essential for mother-child bonding in the long term. Recent findings suggest that bonding quality does not significantly differ between breastfeeding and formula-feeding mothers.

Furthermore, the duration of breastfeeding does not necessarily impact the strength of the maternal bond. What truly matters is fostering a loving, supportive relationship – whether through breastfeeding or other nurturing interactions.

Birth trauma is undoubtedly a difficult beginning. With the right support, though, mothers can heal, regain confidence, and build strong bonds with their babies - whether through breastfeeding or other means. Positive clinical care and understanding birth trauma are essential for supporting mothers. This can help them move from a challenging start to a fulfilling experience of motherhood.