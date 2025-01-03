South Korean Police Move To Arrest Ousted President

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) South Korean investigators have begun executing an arrest warrant for ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Investigation Office announced the operation early Friday morning in Seoul.



Yoon faces charges of insurrection for declaring martial law during his presidency. Authorities mobilized around 2,800 officers for the arrest operation.



Yoon's supporters gathered at his residence to block law enforcement efforts. The former president vowed to "fight until the end" just a day before the police action.



Investigators entered Yoo 's residential complex but encountered resistance from a military unit. As of the latest update, Yoon remains unarrested. The situation highlights the tense political climate in South Korea.



A Seoul court issued the arrest warrant after Yoon failed to appear for questioning three times. He also attempted to obstruct searches of his offices in the capital.







Yoon now faces criminal charges of insurrection, which carry severe penalties. On December 3, Yoon declared martial law, restricting political freedoms and granting power to the military.



He suspended the order six hours later. Yoon claims his actions were a legitimate act of governance. If arrested, Yoon would become South Korea's first sitting president to face detention.



He formally retains the title of president until the constitutional court rules on his impeachment. The charges against him could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty.



The attempted arrest of a former head of state marks a significant moment in South Korean politics. It underscores the country's commitment to holding leaders accountable for their actions while in office. The ongoing situation continues to captivate the nation's attention.

