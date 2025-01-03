Solar Control Window Films Research Report 2024 With Global Forecasts To 2029

WINDOWFILMS MARKET DRIVERS:

Increasing skin cancer cases due to regular exposure to UV rays in the car or at homes and offices is a major reason boosting the market for solar control window films in the projected period. Rising cases of conditions such as skin cancer and melanoma are expected to increase the demand for these films in the coming years. For instance, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2022, skin cancer was one of the most common cancer diagnosed worldwide.

More than 1.5 million new cases of skin cancer were estimated in 2022. Moreover, in 2022, an estimated 330,000 new cases of melanoma were diagnosed worldwide, and approximately 60,000 people died from it. Hence, the rising number of cancer cases is expected to impact the solar control window films market in the forecasted period.

SOLAR CONTROL WINDOW FILMS MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK:

The APAC region is anticipated to grow in the coming years, owing to increasing construction and growing production and sales of automotive vehicles in countries such as India and China. For instance, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the construction sector in China grew by 22% in 2023 compared to 2022. The increasing commercial and residential construction plans from the Chinese government and stringent government regulations are expected to fuel the market for solar control window films in the region.

The North American region is also expected to bolster steadily in the forecasted period, owing to the growing automotive sector and the presence of global players such as 3M and Avery Dennison Corporation. For instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OCIA), the number of passenger cars manufactured in the US in 2022 was 1,751,736, which was a 10% increase compared to 2021, where the car production was only 15,63,060. Hence, growth in end-use sectors is expected to propel the market for solar control windows in the coming years.

