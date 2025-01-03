Healing Through Hope: Grace’S Journey To Mental Health Recovery In Kyangwali Refugee Settlement

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Grace, a 24-year-old living in the Kyangwali refugee settlement in Uganda's Kikuube district, has found a new sense of hope and purpose through Mental and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) provided by the Transcultural Psychosocial Organisation (TPO). This initiative, funded by UNOCHA through the Central Emergency Response Funds (CERF), has been a lifeline for many refugees like Grace.

“My parents were killed when I was 17 years old,” Grace began, recounting her harrowing journey.

In 2018, she fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo when conflict erupted. During this time, she experienced Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which resulted in her first pregnancy. For nearly six years, Grace has lived in the refugee settlement with her two children, aged 4 and 5, but she struggled to find the support needed to heal from the mental health challenges caused by GBV.

“I wanted to go to school,” Grace explained,“and among the many supports available in the settlement, I managed to enroll. But soon after, I got pregnant for a second time and had to give up on my education,” she said, tears welling in her eyes.

After leaving school, Grace isolated herself, locking her door and avoiding the outside world. Her despair deepened to the point where she attempted suicide. A turning point came when a concerned neighbor visited her and recommended TPO's services, including MHPSS and cash transfer support.

“I met Sharon, a mental health worker who visited me several times. She encouraged me to attend therapy sessions. At first, I couldn't talk to anyone, but now I can share my experience and empower other women and girls to seek the same mental health services,” Grace shared with newfound confidence.

The CERF-funded project aims to address these challenges by increasing access to appropriate mental health and psychosocial support services. It also promotes leadership, participation in decision-making, and social cohesion while offering GBV protection services through survivor-centered approaches.

Grace is one of the many women and girls who have benefited from this initiative. Through TPO, she completed ten sessions of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and financial literacy training. She also received start-up cash assistance, which enabled her to resume her education and start a small business to sustainably provide for her children.

Uganda continues to host large numbers of refugees, many of whom are women, children, and individuals with specific needs. These populations often face significant mental health challenges due to conflict, displacement, and exposure to violence, including Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV). MHPSS issues among women and girls in these contexts are diverse, ranging from social problems and emotional distress to common and severe mental health disorders, such as anxiety, PTSD, and depression.

“I am grateful for the support I've received,” Grace said.“Now, I can look forward to a brighter future for myself and my children.”

