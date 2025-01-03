Medical Equipment Calibration Services Industry To Generate Revenues Exceeding $6 Billion By 2035

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Calibration Services by Equipment Type, by Service, by End-User, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

The global medical equipment calibration services market was estimated to be USD 1.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 12.36% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow as a result of rising regulatory requirements, growing patient safety and accuracy awareness, technological advancements in medical equipment, an increase in the outsourcing of calibration services, the aging population, and the burden of chronic diseases.



The rapid evolution of medical technologies, including advanced imaging systems (such as MRI and CT), robotic surgery equipment, and life-support devices, has notably increased the demand for specialized calibration services. In March 2023, Rohde & Schwarz introduced the R&S EVSD1000 VHF/UHF NAV/drone analyzer, a state-of-the-art solution designed for the precise and efficient inspection of terrestrial navigation and communication systems for drones. This analyzer offers exceptional accuracy and measurement repeatability, effectively catering to the stringent requirements of customers in this rapidly developing field, thereby enhancing the reliability and safety of drone operations in medical applications.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory requirements, and high adoption of advanced medical technologies, as well as the presence of key market players in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare sector, increasing investments in medical infrastructure, rising awareness of patient safety, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in countries such as China, India, and Japan. For instance, in April 2024, IIT Madras opened the country's first mobile medical device calibration facility. The effort, which focuses on the residents' health and well-being, is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The innovation supports the development of high-quality healthcare in rural places and covers them in general.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Analysis & Forecast by Equipment Type 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)



Diagnostic Equipment

Therapeutic Equipment

Life Support Equipment

Laboratory Equipment Other Medical Devices

By equipment type, the diagnostic equipment segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical equipment calibration services market in 2024 owing to the increasing use of advanced imaging systems like MRI, CT, and X-ray machines, which require regular and precise calibration to ensure accurate diagnosis and patient safety. For instance, Keysight Technologies, Inc. purchased all of ESI Group SA's shares in June 2023. One of the top developers of virtual prototyping systems for the automotive and aerospace end markets is ESI Group. Additionally, the therapeutic equipment segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of life-support and treatment devices such as ventilators, infusion pumps, and dialysis machines, driven by the growing chronic disease burden and aging population.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Analysis & Forecast by Service 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)



In-house

Third-party Services Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

By service, the in-house segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical equipment calibration services market in 2024 owing to the preference of large hospitals and healthcare facilities to maintain dedicated teams for calibration, ensuring quick service and minimizing equipment downtime. For instance, Viavi Solutions Inc. published TM500 Cloud in June 2023 to test O-RAN components that were put in the cloud. With operators gradually moving core network services to the cloud through hyperscales and other cloud providers, the TM500 Cloud is made especially to evaluate and manage possible hazards to end users' Quality of Service (QoS). Additionally, the third-party services segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased outsourcing of calibration services to specialized providers who offer cost-effective and expert solutions, allowing healthcare facilities to focus on core operations.

Medical Equipment Calibration Services Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories Others

By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical equipment calibration services market in 2024 owing to the large volume of medical devices used in hospitals, which require regular calibration to maintain compliance with regulatory standards and ensure optimal performance. For instance, LAPP, a top supplier of integrated cable and connection technology solutions, teamed up with BASF in April 2023 to add a new bio-based plastic to their lineup. This BASF-developed plastic, called Organic ETHERLINE, provides a sustainable substitute for a range of cable applications. Additionally, the clinical laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of diagnostic procedures and the growing need for precision in laboratory equipment, such as blood analyzers and spectrophotometers, to support accurate test results and diagnoses.

