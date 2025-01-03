Punjab Becomes First Team To Score Two Consecutive 400-Plus Totals In Single Vijay Hazare Trophy

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 3 (IANS) Punjab became the first team to post two 400-plus totals in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament. Punjab's latest batting blitzkrieg saw them amass a staggering 426/4 against Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Ground 'A'.

This was the second time in the that Punjab crossed the 400-run mark, following their 424 for five against Saurashtra earlier in the competition.

The foundation of Punjab's innings was laid by opener Prabhsimran Singh, whose scintillating century (137) was a masterclass in aggressive batting. The right-hander bludgeoned 20 fours and three sixes in his innings, dismantling the Hyderabad bowling attack with ease.

His knock provided Punjab with a blazing start, as he and Abhishek Sharma put together a mammoth 196-run partnership for the opening wicket.

While Prabhsimran stole the limelight, his opening partner Abhishek played a crucial supporting role with a brisk half-century (93). Sharma's knock was laced with boundaries, as he matched Prabhsimran stroke for stroke during the powerplay, ensuring that Punjab seized the early momentum.

As the innings progressed, the middle order capitalised on the platform set by the openers. Ramandeep Singh (80) and Nehal Wadhera (35) stepped in to deliver a sensational finish to the innings.

Ramandeep's quickfire fifty showcased his ability to clear the ropes, while Wadhera played a vital role in rotating the strike and keeping the pressure on Hyderabad's bowlers.

The duo's late assault lifted Punjab to an imposing 426, leaving Hyderabad facing an uphill task.