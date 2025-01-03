Police Constable Shot Dead In Bannu's Cantt Area

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu: A constable was killed in a firing incident by unidentified assailants within the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station.

According to sources, the attack occurred on Miranshah Road, claiming the life of Constable Kamran, a resident of Hadri Mamand Khel.

Following the incident, a heavy police contingent arrived, collected evidence, and registered a case against unidentified suspects. Efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits.

Also Read: Anti-Terrorism Operations to Proceed with Provincial Government's Consent: Ameer Muqam

It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred on December 31, when militants attempted to target a police mobile van with an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Cantt area of Bannu. The explosion injured six police personnel , including a sub-inspector, and two bystanders.

Police reported that the mobile van was on routine patrol when the IED, planted in a garbage heap near Sorangi Adda, detonated as the vehicle passed by.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ameer Muqam, recently stated that any operation against terrorists would not be conducted without the consent of the provincial government. He also emphasized that the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founding chairman matters to the courts, not any committee.