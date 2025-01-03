Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr264m In Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice during the period from December 22-26, reached QR223,038,050 while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR41,611,388.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department stated that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, commercial shops, mixed-use commercial and residential building and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal, in addition to the areas of Lusail 69, Pearl, Ghar Tha'alib, Legtaifiya and Rawdat Egdaim.

The volume of real estate trading was over QR253m during the period from December 15-19, 2024.

Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) relies heavily on the real estate sector.

The goal is to make Qatar more attractive to investors and businesses. It aims to create a welcoming environment for both investors and skilled workers and to prioritise economic sectors and ensure a high quality of life for everyone living in Qatar.