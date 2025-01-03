Melody Of Happiness By Tien-Yang Chen Wins Iron A' Design Award In Interior Space And Exhibition Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Melody of Happiness

Tien-Yang Chen's Exceptional Retirement Home Design, Melody of Happiness, Earns Esteemed Iron A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has recently announced Tien-Yang Chen 's Melody of Happiness as a winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Melody of Happiness design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable and innovative project that showcases exceptional creativity and functionality.The Melody of Happiness design by Tien-Yang Chen holds relevance for both industry professionals and potential customers seeking inspiration for retirement home spaces. By aligning with current trends and needs in the interior design sector, this award-winning project demonstrates how thoughtful design can enhance quality of life for retirees. The recognition from the A' Design Award underscores the practical benefits and innovative features of Melody of Happiness, making it a valuable reference for stakeholders in the industry.Tien-Yang Chen's Melody of Happiness stands out for its masterful use of color, light, and curved elements to create a lively and cozy atmosphere in a compact 59.5 square meter space. The design team strategically employed light tones, such as pinkish paint and beige curtains, to soften the ambiance and emphasize spaciousness. Curved cladding and faux titanium panels were used to eliminate the oppressive feel of a large beam spanning the social and private areas, while long strips of faux titanium-plated metal panels flow like ribbons, reflecting a subtle sheen for an elegant yet stylish look.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Melody of Happiness serves as a motivator for Tien-Yang Chen and their team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in future projects. This acknowledgment may inspire further exploration of design techniques that prioritize the well-being and comfort of retirement home residents, potentially influencing industry standards and practices. By showcasing the successful integration of aesthetics, functionality, and accessibility in a compact space, Melody of Happiness sets a compelling example for designers tackling similar challenges.Melody of Happiness was designed by Tien-Yang Chen, Jo-Chiao Chen, and the talented team at Dengfeng Interior Design. Their collaborative efforts and expertise in interior design, space planning, and material selection were instrumental in bringing this award-winning project to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Tien-Yang ChenTien-Yang Chen is an accomplished interior designer from Taiwan, China, known for their dedication to delivering high-quality service and fostering strong communication with clients. With professional certifications in interior decoration and expertise in addressing sick-house syndrome, Tien-Yang Chen and their team at Dengfeng Interior Design have been recognized as an "Excellent Firm" for their pragmatic approach and customer-centric focus.About Dengfeng Interior DesignDengfeng Interior Design is a renowned interior design firm that prioritizes providing the best quality service to its clients. With a strong emphasis on effective communication and coordination, the team at Dengfeng ensures that each space reflects the client's vision and requirements. The company holds professional certifications in interior decoration and sick-house diagnosis, demonstrating their commitment to creating healthy and aesthetically pleasing environments. Dengfeng Interior Design's pragmatic approach and customer-centric perspective have earned them the title of "Excellent Firm," making them a trustworthy choice for interior design projects.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through practical innovations. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, expertise, and dedication of designers who contribute to their respective fields by providing solutions that enhance quality of life and promote positive change. Winning designs are recognized for their thoroughness, technical competence, and integration of industry best practices, making them highly regarded and respected within the design community.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a distinguished competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse array of participants, including visionary designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award ultimately aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. With a history spanning over a decade, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation in interior design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

