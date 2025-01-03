Estates Deptt Files Status Report On Ex-Legislators' Eviction From Govt Housing

In response to the Public Interest Litigation No.17/2020 seeking eviction of former ministers, former legislators and persons from the ministerial bungalows, A-type Kothis and government quarters, the Estates Department pursuant to order dated 12-12-2024 passed by the Division Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh filed its updated compliance/status report.

The report stated that former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has vacated the government accommodation. The compliance report also highlighted that eviction order was issued to J&K BJP President Sat Sharma on 21-11-2024 and notice for payment of penal rent amounting to Rs. 73,470/-upto 30-12-2024 has also been issued to Sat Sharma. The report further stated that the premises under occupation of Sat Sharma was sealed on 30-12-2024.

It is worthwhile to mention herein that the Division Bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh had expressed its displeasure/anguish vide its orders dated 07-11-2024 and 12-12-2024 and Commissioner/Secretary to Govt. of J&K, Estate Department was specifically directed to file updated status report with regard to occupants namely Kavinder Gupta, Ex-Dy. CM, Sat Sharma, President of BJP(J&K), Surinder Ambardar (Ex-MLC) and Zaffar Iqbal Manhas (Ex-MLC) whose names were mentioned in para 5 of the status report dated 11-12-2024 filed by the Estates Department. The Division Bench had categorically directed that in case, the updated status report was not filed with regard to the occupants mentioned in the paras 5 & 6 of the status report dated 11-12-2024 failing which the Commissioner/Secretary Estates Department was directed to remain present on the next date of hearing and the court had made it clear that no exemption or excuse shall be entertained by the Court. It was further disclosed in the compliance report that eviction process under Section 4 of J&K Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act,1988 has been initiated against EX-MLCs Zaffar Iqbal Manhas and Surinder Ambardar by issuing them the notices on 28-12-2024. In the status report, it has also been revealed that Govt. accommodation has been vacated by S.S. Channi (Senior Congress Leader) and notice for payment of penal rent amounting to Rs.14,690 has been issued to him on 20-12-2024. Further Mohammed Abbas Wani, Ex-MLA has also vacated the accommodation and notice for penal rent amounting to Rs. 19,586/- has been issued to him on 12-12-2024. The status/compliance report has also pointed out that Ex-MLA Abdul Rahim Rather has also vacated the Govt. accommodation and notice for penal rent amounting to Rs. 28,211/- upto 20-12-2024 has been issued to him. Similarly, Ex-MLC Vibodh Gupta has also vacated the accommodation and notice for penal rent amounting to Rs. 13,993/-upto 20-12-2024 has been issued to him. Today because of the paucity of time, the PIL could not be considered by the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M.A. Chowdhary and moreover, the compliance report filed by the Estates Department had also not been scanned by the Registry and the Court directed the Registry to list the instant PIL after ensuing winter vacations on 19-02-2025. Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Rahul Raina, Supriya Chouhan and M. Zulkarnain Chowdhary appeared for the petitioner whereas Sr. AAG S.S. Nanda appeared for UT of J&K (Estates Department) .

