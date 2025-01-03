China's Operating High-Speed Railway To Hit 60,000 Km By 2030
Date
1/3/2025 12:09:15 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
China aims to expand the length of its operating high-speed rail
tracks to around 60,000 km by 2030, up from 48,000 km at the end of
2024, data from the country's railway operator showed on Thursday,
Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
As the country continues to improve its railway infrastructure,
the operating mileage of its railway Network is expected to reach
180,000 km by 2030, up from 162,000 km at the end of 2024,
according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China
Railway).
China Railway said the country's fixed-asset investment in the
railway sector is projected to reach 590 billion yuan (about 82.08
billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, with an estimated 2,600 km of new
rail tracks set to become operational within the year.
China's railway network handled a record 4.08 billion passenger
trips in 2024, marking a 10.8 percent increase compared to 2023,
and this figure is expected to continue rising in 2025, potentially
reaching 4.28 billion trips, according to the company.
China's railways transported a total of 3.99 billion tonnes of
cargo last year, up 1.9 percent year on year with a rising streak
for eight consecutive years.
In 2024, the country's fixed-asset investment in the railway
sector grew by 11.3 percent year on year, reaching 850.6 billion
yuan, according to China Railway.
Official data also showed that China-Europe freight trains
completed 19,000 trips in 2024, transporting 2.07 million
twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers of goods, up 10
percent and 9 percent year on year, respectively.
MENAFN03012025000195011045ID1109051315
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.