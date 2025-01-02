Brazil Makes Donation To Mauritania
1/2/2025 11:09:31 PM
São Paulo – In a coordinated effort by the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC ), the Brazilian government made a humanitarian donation to Mauritania in December. The supplies were delivered to the town of Ghabou, which was severely affected in the second half of 2024 by floods that destroyed crops, damaged homes, and left hundreds of people homeless.
According to a statement released earlier this week by the ABC, which is affiliated to Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the action was in response to a request made by the mayor of Ghabou, Diankhé Adama Soumaré, who highlighted the dire situation faced by the local population after the floods, including the loss of agricultural equipment, shortages of food and clean water, and the increased risk of diseases such as malaria and cholera.
The ABC mobilized resources of USD 15,000 to provide essential goods such as mesh rolls for agricultural area protection, angular fence posts, rolls of barbed wire, irrigation pumps, gasoline-powered electric tillers, motorcycles for transportation, rolls of hoses for water discharge, and tool sets including shovels, rakes, and pickaxes.
Commitment
The handover ceremony, which took place at the Brazilian Embassy in Mauritania, in the capital Nouakchott, was attended by several local authorities, including the mayor of Ghabou, representatives of the federal government, and congresspeople from the Arab country, as well as the Brazilian ambassador to Mauritania, Evaldo Freire. During the handover, the Brazilian diplomat emphasized the importance of cooperation initiatives led by the ABC and reaffirmed Brazil's commitment to global sustainable development.
