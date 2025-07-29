403
Earthquake Strikes Caspian Sea
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. An earthquake struck the Caspian Sea on Saturday morning, the Republican Seismic Survey Center told Trend .
The quake was recorded at 05:07 (GMT+4), registering a magnitude of 3 and occurring at a depth of 13 kilometers beneath the seabed.
