Earthquake Strikes Caspian Sea

2025-07-29 12:06:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. An earthquake struck the Caspian Sea on Saturday morning, the Republican Seismic Survey Center told Trend .

The quake was recorded at 05:07 (GMT+4), registering a magnitude of 3 and occurring at a depth of 13 kilometers beneath the seabed.

