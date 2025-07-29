Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Strike Buryn Community In Sumy Region, One Person Wounded

2025-07-29 12:06:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Sumy regional military administration, Ihor Kalchenko, according to Ukrinform.

According to Kalchenko, the attack took place at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, July 28.

Damage to residential buildings, a cultural center, non-residential premises, and cars was also reported.

Read also: Trump about Putin: I'm not so interested in talking anymore

Tomorrow, the community will continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack, in particular, they will begin restoration work and close the broken windows.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders struck the Krasnopil and Seredyna-Buda communities in the Sumy Region during the day, injuring two me .

