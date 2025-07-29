Russian Drones Strike Buryn Community In Sumy Region, One Person Wounded
This was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Sumy regional military administration, Ihor Kalchenko, according to Ukrinform.
According to Kalchenko, the attack took place at 5:45 p.m. on Monday, July 28.
Damage to residential buildings, a cultural center, non-residential premises, and cars was also reported.Read also: Trump about Putin: I'm not so interested in talking anymore
Tomorrow, the community will continue to eliminate the consequences of the attack, in particular, they will begin restoration work and close the broken windows.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders struck the Krasnopil and Seredyna-Buda communities in the Sumy Region during the day, injuring two me .
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment