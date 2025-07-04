BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume

BTCC , one of the world's longest-operating cryptocurrency exchanges, today announced exceptional Q2 results for 2025, with total trading volume surpassing $957 billion and user base expanding to over 9.1 million globally. The milestone quarter was highlighted by BTCC's 14th anniversary celebration in June.

Q2 Trading Volumes Surge with Strategic Product Expansion

BTCC's remarkable $957 billion total trading volume comprised $107 billion in spot trading and $850 billion in futures trading, representing substantial growth from Q1's $815 billion. The exchange strategically expanded its futures offerings by listing trending coins, including HUMA (Huma Finance), PLUME (Plume), and RESOLV (Resolv), while breaking new ground in tokenized assets by adding POPMART tokenized stock , a booming Hong Kong-listed company famous for its viral Labubu collectibles.

Beyond trading volume growth, BTCC reinforced its commitment to user safety by strengthening its Risk Reserve Fund with an additional $1.8 million, bringing the total to over $16.8 million.

Enhanced Transparency with Monthly Proof of Reserves Reports

In addition to strengthening security measures, BTCC took a major step forward in transparency by releasing monthly reports throughout Q2. The total reserve ratio across major currencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, USDC, and ADA, consistently exceeded industry standards, with , , and - all significantly above the 100% industry benchmark.

Upgraded Demo Feature and Anniversary Milestone

Complementing its transparency efforts, BTCC enhanced its beginner-friendly platform with an that allows users to self-service top-ups of up to 500,000 USDT per week for expanded practice trading opportunities.

Building on these user-focused improvements, June 2025 marked BTCC's 14th anniversary, a milestone celebrated with the launch of the platform's featuring the exclusive“14 Years of Momentum” badge. Badge holders can enjoy ongoing exclusive benefits, including airdrops, special campaigns, and community recognition.

Global Community Engagement Takes Center Stage

Extending beyond the platform, BTCC brought the crypto community together offline with a major presence at TOKEN2049 Dubai as gold sponsor in April, hosting an exclusive and a featuring top crypto influencers.

The exchange also demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility by partnering with Red Eagle Foundation to facilitate Bitcoin donations at the in April.

Strategic Roadmap for Continued Excellence

Building on Q2's achievements, BTCC plans to launch a comprehensive Trading Info Center in Q3, with the Quick Updates section going live in July. The exchange is also advancing its Futures Pro platform, currently in beta, with plans to roll out additional features and system optimizations.

Looking ahead, BTCC is preparing for major community engagement initiatives, including an offline summer festival in Japan and a strategic athlete sponsorship scheduled for August 2025.

As BTCC continues to evolve and adapt to the changing cryptocurrency landscape, the exchange remains steadfast in its mission to provide secure, reliable trading services that aim to empower users to succeed in their crypto trading journey.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.