Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support

Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of CUSDT perpetual futures on its derivatives platform. The contract became available for trading on July 15, 2025 (UTC+8), featuring a maximum leverage of 20x and compatibility with Bitget's futures trading bots.

The CUSDT-M perpetual contract is denominated in USDT and offers a tick size of 0.00001. With 24/7 availability and a funding fee settlement every four hours, the contract supports continuous market participation and flexible trading strategies. By integrating futures trading bots, Bitget provides users with automation tools designed for efficient trade execution and enhanced control over position management.

CUSDT is part of Bitget's USDT-M Futures product suite, which allows traders to use USDT as margin across multiple contracts under a unified account system. This structure simplifies portfolio management and improves capital efficiency by consolidating profits, losses, and risks across supported pairs.

Bitget retains the discretion to adjust key parameters-including tick size, leverage limits, and maintenance margin rates-based on real-time market risk assessments to maintain a secure and balanced trading environment.

The launch of CUSDT further strengthens Bitget's derivatives offering, enabling users to diversify their strategies and tap into the platform's robust infrastructure and feature set.

For more details on CUSDT, users can visit here .

