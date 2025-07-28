New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto

FBS , one of the leading global brokers, has published a new market analysis exploring the mechanics behind crypto bull cycles, and the key indicators traders should watch to time their exit.

With Bitcoin showing renewed strength and the broader crypto market gaining momentum, traders are once again asking the crucial question: Are we nearing the peak, or is there more room to grow? According to FBS analysts, the answer lies in understanding how liquidity flows across different types of assets as market sentiment evolves.

Four phases of a crypto bull cycle

The report outlines a typical bull market cycle in four key stages. It begins with capital flowing into Bitcoin, seen as the most trusted and liquid crypto asset. As Bitcoin rallies, attention shifts to large altcoins like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and BNB. This is often followed by a move into smaller, more volatile tokens, as investors chase higher returns.

The final phase, often signaling the peak, is marked by a surge in meme coins such as DOGE, SHIBA, and PEPE. These assets typically gain traction through social media buzz and community hype rather than fundamental value.

The 2021 cycle followed this exact pattern. Meme coin capitalization began to drop in October, just weeks before Bitcoin hit its high and the broader market entered a correction.

What traders should watch now

Technical patterns suggest that the crypto market still has growth potential. The total crypto market cap has broken out of bullish formations, pointing to a possible 15% upside. Altcoins may climb even higher - up to 37%, based on current targets.

Meme coins are also coming back into focus. After correcting by over 80%, their capitalization is rising again. This could indicate the start of a euphoric phase or a final stretch before the cycle peaks.

However, FBS analysts also highlight a possible shift in narrative. Real World Assets (RWAs), such as tokenized stocks and private equity, may become the new focal point. Platforms like Robinhood, Kraken, and Coinbase are already moving into this space, hinting at what could be the next wave of growth.

“Meme coins defined the last cycle. This time, RWAs may play that role, and watching where liquidity flows next will be critical,” say FBS experts.

While no one can predict the exact top, understanding market structure and investor psychology gives traders a stronger edge.

