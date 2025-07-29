Ukraine's First Import Of Azerbaijani Gas To Hurt Kremlin Analyst

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Head of Atlas Research Center (Baku) Elkhan Sahinoglu in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“This is important for Ukraine for several reasons. Firstly, it plays a significant role in strengthening the energy security of a country that has completely abandoned Russian gas as a result of the war. Secondly, it means further strengthening of political relations between Kyiv and Baku,” Sahinoglu told.

According to the analyst, the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Ukraine meets the interests of Western countries. Meanwhile, in his words, in the Kremlin, the above has caused considerable concern.

“The Kremlin tried to deprive Ukraine of access to energy resources in order to completely destroy it. But, this plan failed. Ukraine was able to supply Azerbaijani gas both from European countries and from other states through Europe. For the first time, Azerbaijani gas is being transported via the Trans-Balkan route, which was previously used for Russian gas supplies,” Sahinoglu explained.

Additionally, in his opinion, the recent statement by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the Shusha Global Media Forum about the fact that one should“never reconcile with occupation” confirms that Azerbaijan and the entire South Caucasus disapprove Russian policy.

“It is likely that, following Ilham Aliyev, the leaders of Central Asian countries will also begin to put national interests and security priorities first in their relations with Russia,” the Azerbaijani analyst concluded.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group signed its first agreement for the supply of Azerbaijani gas with SOCAR Energy Ukraine, which is part of SOCAR Group. For the first time, a test shipment of gas was delivered through the Trans-Balkan corridor on the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine route.

