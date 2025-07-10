Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin

Nominis , the blockchain intelligence platform used by cryptocurrency startups and law enforcement, has won the Product Innovation Award at the Mastercard Fintech Competition in Berlin. This is Nominis' second Mastercard award this year.

The judges recognized Nominis for building the first real-time KYT platform that combines on-chain data with off-chain intelligence from the Dark Web, Deep Web, open sources, and behavioral signals.

CEO Snir Levi accepted the award remotely and stated:

Nominis Vue, the core platform, monitors blockchain and crypto wallet, trading, and mining transactions in real time, detects suspicious wallet behavior, and flags money laundering and sanction evasion patterns. It includes case management, automated investigations, and real-time risk scoring.

As countries like Dubai and Singapore increase enforcement, real-time KYT is becoming a standard. Nominis supports both startups and regulators in navigating that shift.

The award highlights Nominis' role in building safer crypto infrastructure, one transaction at a time.

For more information, users can visit nominis.io

About Nominis