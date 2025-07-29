Kyrgyzstan Nears Completion Of Smart Greenhouses To Boost Vegetable Seed Production
The initiative is part of the country's strategic move toward achieving self-sufficiency in vegetable seed supply.
The project focuses on reducing reliance on imported seeds, enhancing local production capacities, and establishing a sustainable seed supply system through improved seed quality and advanced breeding infrastructure.
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev recently reviewed the progress of the greenhouses. The testing phase is underway at the Educational and Scientific Center for Seed Production of Vegetable Crops at the Kyrgyz National Agrarian University named after Scriabin. The center is expected to officially open in September 2025.
The total investment in the project amounts to approximately $3.49 million, signaling a significant step for Kyrgyzstan's agricultural sector modernization.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment