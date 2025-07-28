Emirati Human Resources Development Council, Azizi Group Ink Mou To Boost Emiratization And Train National Talent In Real Estate Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Emirati Human Resources Development Council EHRDC in Dubai has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Azizi Group, marking a significant step forward in promoting Emiratization and enhancing the participation of UAE nationals in the private real estate sector. The signing ceremony, attended by several officials representing both parties, underscores EHRDC's ongoing commitment to strengthening Emirati participation across the private sector.

The agreement establishes a robust framework for public-private cooperation, aimed at empowering Emirati talent by providing quality employment opportunities and equipping them with specialised training to succeed in the real estate development sector – one of Dubai's key economic drivers.

Grounded in three core pillars, the agreement emphasizes creating employment opportunities within Azizi's developments, introducing training initiatives to enhance the skills of national talent, and enabling direct knowledge transfer from the company's experts to Emirati employees. Moreover, it seeks to close the gap between academic qualifications and labour market needs in the real estate sector.

The partnership supports the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda D33, focused on enhancing the competitiveness of the business landscape, and aligns with the objectives of UAE Centennial 2071 which strives to build a sustainable, knowledge-driven economy. It also highlights the mutual dedication of both parties toward advancing Emiratisation efforts in the private sector and empowering national talent.

His Excellency Abdulla Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of DGHR Department and Deputy Chairman of EHRDC, highlighted that the MoU reflects the effective collaboration between public and private sectors in advancing Emiratisation goals. H.E. also pointed out that the real estate sector holds significant potential for engaging Emirati professionals.

H.E. added:“This agreement marks a pivotal moment in our mission to enhance the contribution of Emirati talent within the real estate sector, a vital pillar of the nation's economy. The collaboration holds special importance owing to Azizi Group's role as a strategic partner, supported by its extensive experience in real estate development and its portfolio of iconic projects that are key to Dubai's urban landscape. Through this partnership, ambitious Emiratis will gain access to valuable hands-on experience and advanced skills through comprehensive training programs aligned with international standards, alongside employment opportunities in major developments. This will enhance their preparedness and competitiveness, enabling them to play a meaningful role in driving the sector's growth.”

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Group said:“We are proud to partner with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department to invest in Emirati talent. At Azizi we see the hiring, training, and empowering of our Emirati employees not only as a business imperative, but also as a shared responsibility to build a better future in this wonderful country. I look forward to collaborating closely with DGHR and the Government of Dubai towards building a stronger pool of professional Emirati talent. Sustainable growth starts with people.”

Abdulaziz Al Falahi, the General Supervisor of Employment Operations at the EHRDC, stated:“We are collaborating closely with private sector partners to build an attractive and supportive workplace for UAE nationals. By enhancing their skills and empowering them to play an active role in key industries, particularly real estate, we are making a strategic investment in the future of our economy.”

Both parties are committed to deepening their cooperation through employment and training programs tailored to the needs of the labour market. They focus on improving the administrative and technical capabilities of Emirati nationals while creating a supportive work environment in the private sector, and thus contributing to the sustainable development of the emirate.

Azizi Group has hosted an award ceremony for its growing Emirati workforce in the Conrad Hotel on the 23rd of July 2025, as part of which appreciation certificates were bestowed upon the UAE nationals adding value to the group of companies, and with the three main change makers having received the 'Emirati Hero' award.

EHRDC remains dedicated to its mission of training, recruiting, and nurturing UAE talent within the private sector by developing an integrated system built on scientific and practical foundations. This commitment is reflected in the launch of targeted initiatives supported by comprehensive field studies that assess labour market demands, particularly within key economic sectors. These efforts aim to create a supportive environment for Emirati professionals through close collaborations with leading organisations across diverse industries.