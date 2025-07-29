Emirates Takes Off With New PR Agency For Southeast Asia
The mandate will see Ruder Finn Era take on communications strategy and execution across key Southeast Asian markets including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia, for Emirates' consumer travel and B2B cargo divisions.
The integrated communications consultancy will support Emirates in deepening brand affinity and cultural relevance through a strategic mix of corporate storytelling, market insights, reputation management and locally grounded engagement with key publics.
The appointment comes at a pivotal time for Southeast Asia's travel sector, which is experiencing a resurgence driven by tourism demand, new route expansions, and growing regional connectivity, it said in a statement.
“As a region, Southeast Asia is one of the most diverse and dynamic business landscapes in the world,” said Anthony Larmon, managing director, Ruder Finn Era.“As a Skywards member myself, the team and I are very proud to support Emirates, a brand that sets the global standard for excellence in air travel. Together, we will help stories travel across borders and leave a lasting, memorable impact.”
This comes shortly after Ruder Finn acquired Southeast Asia's Era Communications , significantly expanding the agency's regional presence and capabilities in emerging ASEAN markets.
The acquisition adds direct operations in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar to Ruder Finn's existing Southeast Asia offices in Singapore and Malaysia. Following the deal, Era Communications will operate as Ruder Finn Era.
